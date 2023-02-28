Man found dead after shooting in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

A man was found dead after a shooting in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood late Monday.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Seattle police arrived at a business in the 7000 block of East Marginal Way South to help the Seattle Fire Department with a man who had a life-threatening injury.

Police and medics tried to revive the victim, but the 30-year-old had died.

Officers gathered information about a potential suspect, who was found in the area.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.