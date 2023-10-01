Man found dead after shooting in Tonto National Forest; suspect in custody

A man was shot and killed near the Rim Trail subdivision of the Tonto National Forest on Saturday morning, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Gila County Sheriff's Office received reports of gunshots from a woman who said that she was heading toward Payson with another woman who was running out of the woods, police said.

Police said that the initial call reported that there could have been several people involved in the incident.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Payson Police Department and the Tonto Apache Police Department responded to the area of the incident, police said.

When police arrived at the area, they found a man dead and took a suspect into custody, authorities said.

A search was later conducted in the surrounding area of the incident to confirm there were no other people involved, authorities said.

The name of the victim was withheld as of Sunday afternoon, and the investigation was ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Forest Service and Payson Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed in Tonto National Forest shooting; suspect in custody