Man found dead in shopping center parking lot

Mar. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — A 52-year-old man was found dead in his truck at the Crossing Circle shopping center, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.

Last weekend, on March 4, a woman called dispatch and said she had noticed the same car in the same spot for the past month.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a that the man in a Toyota Tacoma had passed away, Captain Chris Clark said.

His body has been sent to Western Michigan University for an autopsy, and Clark said he is awaiting the results before releasing the name to the public.

According to preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected to be involved in his death.

The case is still under investigation.