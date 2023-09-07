Man found dead after shots fired in South Park neighborhood

Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the AI browser Aria launched on Opera in May to give users an easier way to search on the web, ask questions and write code. Today, the company announced it is bringing Aria to Opera GX, a version of the flagship Opera browser that is built for gamers. With this new feature, Opera GX users can interact directly with a browser AI to find the latest gaming news and tips.
Stephanie Arnouk is a New York City-based med student who somehow finds time in the morning to eat breakfast, create content, put makeup on — and get some studying in! The post Inside the morning routine of a fourth-year medical student appeared first on In The Know.
Travel booking giant Sabre said it was investigating claims of a cyberattack after a tranche of files purportedly stolen from the company appeared on an extortion group's leak site. “Sabre is aware of the claims of a data exfiltration made by the threat group and we are currently investigating to determine their validity,” Sabre spokesperson Heidi Castle said in an email. The Dunghill Leak group claimed responsibility for the apparent cyberattack in a listing on its dark web leak site, alleging it took about 1.3 terabytes of data, including databases on ticket sales and passenger turnover, employees' personal data and corporate financial information.
Chris Lehane, chief strategy officer at Haun Ventures, will bring his unique career experience and investing expertise to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Prior to joining the firm, Lehane was an executive at Airbnb. In the 1990s, Lehane held various government roles like press secretary to Vice President Al Gore and was special assistant counsel to President Bill Clinton.