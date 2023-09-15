Man found dead on sidewalk in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of a man in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting the hard closure of northbound lanes on Haven Avenue at Town Center Drive, officials announced Thursday.

Deputies responded to the area at around 12 p.m. on reports of a “man down,” SBSD Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta told KTLA.

At the scene, deputies found a man on the sidewalk bleeding, who then succumbed to injuries and died.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed investigators at the scene with a tent over the victim’s body, while down Haven Avenue at Town Center Drive, traffic was being diverted away from the area.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on the scene of a death investigation in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Traffic in northbound lanes of Haven Avenue at Town Center Drive being diverted due to a death investigation on Sept. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

As the investigation is ongoing, authorities did not provide any information on how the man was fatally wounded, nor did they release any information about his age or identity.

It is also unclear if deputies are searching for any suspects related to the death.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.

