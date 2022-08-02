Man found dead in Somersworth woods. No threat to the public, police say.

Megan Fernandes, Fosters Daily Democrat
·1 min read

SOMERSWORTH — A elderly man was found dead Monday in a wooded area near the former Granite State Park, according to city police.

Somersworth police and fire crews and Stewart's Ambulance responded to a call reporting the death around 12:25 p.m. Monday, finding the man dead upon arrival.

The man’s identity was not immediately released. Police said they were investigating the death and working to confirm his identity and notify next of kin.

Somersworth police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and no information to suggest any threat to the public.

An autopsy was expected to be done Tuesday to determine the cause of death, police said. An assistant deputy medical examiner also responded Monday.

Somersworth Police Chief Tim McLin said he was unable to confirm why the man was in the woods or if he was living there.

The Somersworth Police Department asks anyone with information to call the department at 603-692-3131 or report tips anonymously through the Crimeline at 603-692-9111 or via somersworth.com.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth police and fire respond to dead man found in woods

