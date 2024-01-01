Man found dead in South Kansas City, Sunday, as city’s 2023 homicide total grows to 185

A man was found dead in South Kansas City from apparent gunshot wounds Sunday night, police said.

Kansas City Police were called to the intersection of 107th Street and Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after passerby saw the man on the ground with unknown injuries.

Police located the victim, described as an adult man. He was declared dead on the scene and, police said, investigation indicated that he appeared to have been shot.

As of Sunday night police were processing the scene. They did not provide any information about suspects or possible circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The man’s death marked the 185th homicide in Kansas City in 2023 according to data kept by The Star. The year was Kansas City’s deadliest on record.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.