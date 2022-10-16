Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning.

On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that there was no sign of foul play.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories