Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning.

On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove.

On October 15, 2022, at 9:58 am, officers were dispatched to the 3600 Block Moccasin Cove in reference to a DOA. Officers made the scene and located the victim, where he was pronounced deceased. There’s no foul play suspected. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/SE2HV7s2Oy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 16, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that there was no sign of foul play.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

