Man found dead in southeast Abilene believed by police to be a homicide

Abilene Police are investigating an apparent homicide reported after 2 a.m. Saturday in the southeast part of the city.

Police were called at 2:20 a.m. to a residential neighborhood. Police, in an email, did not give an address.

A male was found "deceased from apparent trauma. No other information is being released at this time," the short report stated.

The Major Investigations Bureau is in charge of the case.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man found dead in southeast Abilene believed by police to be homicide