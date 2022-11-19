Man found dead in southeast Abilene believed by police to be a homicide
Abilene Police are investigating an apparent homicide reported after 2 a.m. Saturday in the southeast part of the city.
Police were called at 2:20 a.m. to a residential neighborhood. Police, in an email, did not give an address.
A male was found "deceased from apparent trauma. No other information is being released at this time," the short report stated.
The Major Investigations Bureau is in charge of the case.
