Man found dead in southwest Charlotte was killed in Gastonia, detectives say

A man found dead in southwest Charlotte on Thursday was killed in Gastonia, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Friday identified the victim as 40-year-old Curtis Hooper.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 12:18 p.m. Thursday near the 9900 block of Barrands Lane in the Steele Creek area. Police found Hopper dead with signs of traumatic injury, and officers pronounced him dead on the scene, CMPD said.

Tahj Matthias Ji’Reh Wall, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and concealing a death, police said Friday morning.

Based on their investigation, detectives determined Hooper was killed in the 400 block of South Weldon Street in Gastonia, CMPD said.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Wall, of Gastonia, is in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office website.

There have been 43 homicides in 2021 so far, according to CMPD.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call 704-432-TIPS, or to leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.