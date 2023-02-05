Man found dead in Spring Park from a stab wound, JSO says

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person stabbed on Spring Park Road.

When officers arrived, a Hispanic man suspected to be in his 20s was inside of an apartment dead with a stab wound.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are now on scene conducting the investigation.

JSO currently does not know what led to the victims death.

However, many individuals inside the apartment were detained by police and are being interviewed by detectives.

If you have any information related to the incident to please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

