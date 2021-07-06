Man found dead after standoff

Jul. 6—LE CENTER — A man died by suicide following an assault and a standoff in Le Center, authorities say.

The standoff started around 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of S. Cordova Avenue after a woman reported she was assaulted and strangled by Michael Lee Elie, 38, of Le Center.

Two children, ages 12 and 4, were still hiding in the house, according to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

The woman reported Elie had a handgun and had threatened to kill her and any responding law enforcement. Authorities talked to Elie on the phone and he refused to come outside. They convinced him to let the children leave the home.

Officers breached the home at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday and found Elie dead with what appeared be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

In addition to the Sheriff's Office and Le Center Police Department, the River Valley Tactical Team assisted with the standoff.

The Sheriff's Office used social media to warn people to stay away from the area and a nearby gas station was closed for a period Tuesday morning.