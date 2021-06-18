Man found dead after standoff with police in Moon

Jun. 18—A 37-year-old Moon Township man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with police Thursday night, according to township police.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as John Geisler.

According to police, the incident began around 6:15 p.m. when a woman reported a domestic dispute between herself and her son, who lived with her on Spring Water Court.

The woman said her son threatened to shoot her and any officers who showed up if she called the police. The woman said he left their home to go to a liquor store in Moon Plaza, and described his vehicle.

Moon officers found the son sitting in the described vehicle in the parking lot in front of the store on University Boulevard. Police said that when officers approached, he brandished a firearm, then used his vehicle to ram a police car before fleeing.

No officers were hurt, police said.

Officers went back to the Spring Water Court home, where they found the son's vehicle parked in the driveway. His mother had fled before he returned.

Police established a perimeter around the home while waiting for a critical incident response team to arrive. Negotiators tried to make contact with the man inside the house until about 10 p.m., when officers entered and found him dead, police said.

