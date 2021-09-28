Man found dead in state forest in Chester, investigation ongoing

State police are investigating the death of a man Tuesday in a state forest in Chester, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

The department posted on social media around noon that the Pattaconk Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest was closed to the public due to law enforcement activity.

About five hours later, the department shared that police and the Chester Fire department were called to the area on reports of an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner, said officials, and the investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

The park area has reopened.

Amanda Blanco can be reached at ablanco@courant.com.