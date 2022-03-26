Man found dead in the street following overnight shooting, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Orange County following a deadly overnight shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday at 12:38 a.m. on the 100 block of Barlow Street.

When deputies responded to the shooting call they found the victim, a male in his 30s, in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter, an adult male, ran from the scene.

Read: TIMELINE: 14-year-old boy dies after falling from ICON Park free fall ride

According to deputies, the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Deputies have not released any other information on this incident.

Read: Cool temps make way for sunny skies on Saturday

Channel 9 will bring you any updates when they become available.

Read: Family of woman run over by trooper in 2017 reaches settlement with FHP

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



