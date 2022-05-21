Man found dead in the street near popular Atlanta nightclub

In this article:

Police are searching for a shooter after a man was found dead near a nightclub in northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to Oliver Street near the Marquette Lounge and Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning where they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Homicide investigators are still working to learn what led up to the man’s death.

Police have not released details on any suspects.

