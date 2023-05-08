Man found dead in street after shooting in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a road in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene on 15th Avenue Southwest near Cambridge Street shortly after 3 a.m. after 911 calls were made by the victim’s relatives, according to Shawn Weismiller with the Seattle Police Department.

Police found the victim lying in the street with a suspected gunshot wound. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbor Ashleigh Sellers said she was awoken by a nearby commotion.

“I heard like a lot of screaming and yelling. Mainly a woman. I could kind of hear a guy, but it was mainly a woman. And just screaming., It was kind of inaudible what she was saying until the cops showed,” said Sellers.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested and there is no suspect information at this time.

Officers are canvassing the area for possible witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.















