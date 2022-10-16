Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night.

On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said, that there was no obvious sign of foul play.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

