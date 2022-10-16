Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night.

On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive.

On October 15, 2022, at 10:54 pm, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Sumter Street regarding an unresponsive male victim. Officers made the scene, and the victim was pronounced deceased. There were no signs of obvious foul play. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/fws3UeW2BL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 16, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said, that there was no obvious sign of foul play.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

