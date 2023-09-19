Man found dead at Summit Apartments, shot in the head

Sep. 19—Imagine walking to your car to grab some detergent before your mother-in-law leaves for work. You grab your item and start walking back to the apartment and hear a blood curdling scream from the car.

That is how one Huntsville woman started her day today at the Summit Apartments on Lake Road. The pair found a neighbor dead in front of their car. The young woman said the man was shot in the head, with a rag thrown over his face and blood splattered all over her car.

"I knew the man. He was an older gentleman that I spoke to quite often because we park next to each other," the woman said. "We called the police and they responded."

Huntsville Police Department had no information to share when asked at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"The police said it looked like a robbery gone wrong. His car door was slightly open and his wallet was on the ground," the woman said. "They found the gun wrapped in another rag in the bushes nearby."

When asked if she heard the shots, she said that was the scariest part, as she didn't hear anything of the sort.

"I walk my dog late in the evening. There are no cameras at the apartments or exterior lights for that matter," the woman said. "This could have been me."

The woman says she walks her dog between 5:30 to 6 a.m. in the mornings and didn't see the body.

"This is beyond me," she said. "It is terrifying to know that this could have been me. It is even harder to process because I knew him. He was a nice man."

This story will be updated as details become available.

UPDATE at 12:53 p.m. from the Huntsville Police Department's Facebook page:

"Contrary to what was reported...the incident on Lake Road early this morning is not being investigated as a criminal offense. A deceased individual was located, but there is no indication or evidence that the death was connected to a robbery or other crime. The incident is under investigation and notification to the family of the deceased is being made by Huntsville Police Department Chaplain Services."

