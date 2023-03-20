Man found dead Sunday night near Lee Street, Bank Drive

The body of a 43-year-old male was found Sunday by Alexandria Police near the intersection of Lee Street and Bank Drive, according to a press release issued by the department.

Police were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of gunfire and that someone was shot, states the release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the body but are attempting to locate the next of kin.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or Dispatch at 318-441-6559. People also can call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867 or download its app to use at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Man found dead Monday night near Lee Street, Bank Drive