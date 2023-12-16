Man found dead after suspected shooting on Owen Avenue in Akron

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man found Friday outside a residence in the 900 block of Owen Avenue, police said in a news release.

Officers and EMS responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the victim, police said.

Police said there are "many challenges in the early stages of the investigation" and that the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Detectives are working to identify suspects.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to The Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS; texting TIPSCO with tips to 274637; or downloading the Akron PD app.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Police investigating Friday shooting death of man on Owen Avenue