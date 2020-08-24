Man found dead in SW Dade. Police are ‘confident that someone may have seen something.’

A passerby saw a man lying on the ground in Southwest Miami-Dade and called for help.

It turns out the man had been fatally shot.

Now, investigators are asking for the community’s help in finding out what happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 159th block of Southwest 40th Street, or Bird Road.

“Due to the time of day, investigators are confident that someone may have seen something and are seeking the assistance of the community in obtaining any information regarding this incident,” police said in a news release.

Police say that several men were seen running before entering a car and fleeing eastbound on Southwest 40 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- 8477 (TIPS).