Man found dead after Tacoma encampment fire identified. Cause of death still unclear

A man found dead at a Tacoma homeless encampment has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was Carlos Solis Jr., 37, according to a March 17 news release.

The cause of and manner of Solis’ death were pending Friday. Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke said at the time of the incident it wasn’t clear if Solis died due to fire-related injuries or other causes.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

Tacoma Fire Department responded to a tent fire about 8:44 p.m. March 13 near the 2800 block of East Bay Street. Meinecke said Solis’ body was discovered inside the tent after firefighters put out the flames.