Man found dead in Tacoma road

A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday.

At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street.

The man appeared to have been shot, according to Tacoma police.

Medics immediately gave the man aid and called for police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

East 72nd Street is shut down between McKinley Avenue and Golden Given Road during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).