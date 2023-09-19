Man found dead in Tampa house fire

The Tampa Police Department is investigating the death of man whose body was found inside an Old Seminole Heights home that caught fire Monday.

Police and Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Crenshaw Street at 11:15 p.m. Monday. While assisting people out of the home, officials found a man dead inside.

The man’s cause of death has not yet been determined, police said. One person was detained at the scene in connection with the fire, which police said does not appear to be a random act.

No other information has been released.