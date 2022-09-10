Man found dead in taxi cab driver's seat overnight

A man was found dead in the driver's seat of a cab with gunshot injuries shortly after 4 a.m. today, according to IMPD.

The cab had been parked in the 400 block of East 11th Street for some time with the doors open when a caller reported it to the police, according to Indianapolis Metro Police.

The police are investigating the incident as a homicide. IMPD asks business owners and people who live in the area to check their cameras in the early morning, between 2 and 4 a.m. and to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Six other people have been shot in the past 24 hours in metro areas of Indianapolis. All but one are awake or in stable condition.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis homicide: Man found dead in taxi cab