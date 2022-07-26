Man found dead in Thonotosassa is homicide victim, Hillsborough deputies say

A man found dead in Thonotosassa Tuesday morning was the victim of a homicide, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Deputies said they were summoned to the 12000 block of Thonotosassa Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person down. Deputies found a dead man who had suffered “upper body trauma,” the news release states.

No other details were released.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case can contact them at (813) 247-8200.