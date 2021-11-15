Man found dead, tied up in cellar of his South Carolina home, officials say

A South Carolina man was found dead in the cellar of his home with his hands and feet tied up, local media outlets reported.

Police said the man was found around 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 at a home in Jackson when officers came to do a well-being check, WYFF reported.

When officers arrived, they noticed a “foul odor” coming from the home and discovered the body in the basement, with hands and feet tied. The victim, whose name was not released, was in “a stage of decomposition,” WRDW reported.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are investigating, WIS reported. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s cause of death.

Jackson is about 75 miles southwest of Columbia.

