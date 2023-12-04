Man found dead in truck at 7/11 in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — A man was found dead in his semi-truck outside of 7/11 in Nephi on Sunday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, the Nephi City Police Department received reports of a “deceased male found in his semi-truck,” according to the department on social media. The man is from out of state, police said.

Salt Lake City ranks top 10 in US metros that offer best lives for middle class

His truck was reportedly parked in the east parking area of the 7/11.

The Nephi Police Department, Juab County Sheriff’s Office, and Juab EMT responded to the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigations and the Utah State Crime Lab are currently investigating.

Police say at this time, there appears to be no foul play and no threat toward the public.

There is no further information at this time.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.