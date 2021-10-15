Man found dead under Haltom City bridge may have suffered heart attack, authorities say

A man found dead under a Haltom City bridge early Wednesday has been identified as a Plano resident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Friday.

The man was identified as Mark Allen Wilburn, 52, according to the website. A ruling on his death was still pending.

Haltom City detectives believe Wilburn’s death was medical and that he may have suffered a heart attack.

Wilburn had been staying in the area for some time, Haltom City police said.

Police responded to a report about the body under a bridge and near a creek at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 5600 block of Northeast Loop 820 in Haltom City.

A pedestrian walking in the area found the body, then walked to a nearby apartment complex and asked a resident to call 911, police said.

Police said the body had not been at the location for very long.