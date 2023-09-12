Man found dead under overpass on major highway was killed in hit-and-run, NC cops say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man killed in an apparent hit-and-run, North Carolina officials say.

A passerby reported a man lying on the side of U.S. 70 in New Bern, North Carolina, at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 12, according to a news release from the New Bern Police Department.

When first responders arrived, they found a deceased man on the side of the westbound lane under the overpass at South Glenburnie Road, police wrote in the release. Officials believe the pedestrian was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle that they believe hit the man, according to the release. Police also do not know of any witnesses to the incident.

The man didn’t have any identification on him, so New Bern police are asking for the community to reach out with any information on whom the victim could be or with information on the crash.

New Bern police didn’t immediately respond to a McClatchy News request for more information.

The intersection of U.S. 70 and Glenburnie Road recorded the most crashes of any intersection in Craven County in 2020 and 2021, according to an analysis by the Sun Journal.

U.S. 70 runs from Arizona to East North Carolina.

New Bern is about 120 miles southeast of Raleigh.

