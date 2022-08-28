Man found dead underneath vehicle on Devoe Street in Olympia has been identified

A man was found dead underneath a vehicle in Olympia Saturday afternoon.

The Thurston County Coroner has identified that man as Seth Parker, 33, of Olympia. He was discovered about 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Devoe Street Southeast, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police arrived to find the man under the vehicle, which appeared to have fallen on him. They noticed that a vehicle jack was sitting off to one side, he said.

There was no additional trauma to the body that might be considered criminal, and no witnesses to explain what he was doing there, Lower said.

Police are relying on the coroner for more information, he said.

The man’s autopsy is set for Tuesday, Coroner Gary Warnock said.