Man found dead on University of Maryland, College Park campus

A man was found dead on the University of Maryland, College Park’s campus early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from campus police.

Police said they received a report of a man “laying down in the grass” at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 21. First responders arrived at the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage and pronounced the man dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. UMD police say they will not be releasing the name of the individual at the time, but that the next of kin has been notified.

This story may be updated.