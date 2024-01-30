Man found dead in a vacant building in Poppleton neighborhood

A body was found in a vacant building in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood of Poppleton on Tuesday, Baltimore City Police say.

Patrol officers arrived to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street around 8:06 a.m. after hearing reports of an unresponsive person, and they found an unidentified man with trauma to their upper body, police said.

When medics arrived, they pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Those with information are encouraged to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.