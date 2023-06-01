Man found dead in vehicle after Dayton shooting, crash identified

A Riverside man found dead after a shooting and car crash over the weekend has been identified.

Jeremiah Wilcox, 23, was identified as the man police found in a vehicle early on Pierce Street Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton police previously told News Center 7 that they were called out to the area of Steele Avenue and Pierce Street at 4:48 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed in the 100 block of Pierce Street.

Officers found Wilcox in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two more men walked into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police only identified the men as 26 and 25 years old.

The two men are in stable condition, according to police.

We’re working to learn if a suspect has been identified.



