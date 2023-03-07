Man found dead in a vehicle in the Town of Grafton was from Texas, authorities say

The 49-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a parked vehicle in the Town of Grafton Saturday morning has been identified as Laeng Sanavongsay, authorities say.

Sanavongsay had a last known residence in Texas, according to a news release from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was found in a vehicle on March 4 at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive by an on-duty deputy patrolling his area.

The vehicle was in a rural area with a farm field on the east side of the road. Authorities believe the area was chosen for its remoteness.

The preliminary cause of death is a gunshot wound, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is working with state partners and has reached out to federal partners to assist in the investigation. No other information is available, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is seeking any information regarding the vehicle or any other vehicles or people that were traveling with it on Friday night, March 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172.

