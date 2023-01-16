Man found dead in vehicle in Westwood, homicide detectives investigating

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle Sunday in Westwood.

According to a news release from Cincinnati police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue around 11:36 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

Fire personnel determined the man inside the vehicle was dead. He was identified as 31-year-old Michael Haley II.

Haley's death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further details have been released into the manner of Haley's death.

Anyone with information about Haley's death is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police investigate Westwood death as homicide