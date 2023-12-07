Man found dead in water after hours-long search on land, air, sea, Naples Police say

Authorities are investigating a man's death in Naples after they say a relative found his unoccupied car with no trace of the victim, launching a search.

Naples Police said that around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call in reference to a missing adult after a family member found an unoccupied car belonging to Jonah Peter Nicosia, 50, in the parking lot of 477 N. Road.

Naples Police said officers searched for Nicosia using land and air assets from the Naples Police and Collier County Sheriff's Office. Police said they couldn't immediately find Nicosia.

Upon daybreak Wednesday, police said, a joint operations search continued on land, air and sea assets.

Shortly past 3:30 p.m., authorities found Nicosia dead in the water near the mangroves, north of North Road.

Police said their investigation remains active and added that the District 20 Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

