Man found dead in water at Weaver Bottoms

May 18—WABASHA — An 89-year-old man was found dead after emergency responders were called to investigate an unoccupied fishing boat driving in circles off the main channel inside Weaver Bottoms on Monday evening.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office was called around 7:30 p.m. Monday for the report. With the help of the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Dive & Rescue, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Kellogg and Wabasha Fire Departments, the man's body was retrieved from the water in close proximity to the boat, according to a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

No further information was released on the man pending notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.