UPDATE: Man found dead in Webster shopping plaza is identified

Worcester County District Attorney’s Office identified the man who was found dead outside of a shopping plaza in Webster on Friday as 39-year-old Joseph Bottis. DA Joe Early said Sunday morning that Bottis was known to police prior to his death.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of Bottis’ death, Early said.

Authorities say they were first alerted around 2:45 a.m. Friday that a person was sleeping near the gardening section at the Big Lots store at the East Main Street Plaza in Webster. When officers responded, they discovered the deceased man.

Webster Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

