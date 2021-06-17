Man found dead on Westside road

Jun. 16—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on a street near the Petroglyph National Monument, according to Albuquerque police.

Police found the body shortly after 2 p.m. near the 6400 block of Western Trail NW, and homicide detectives have responded to the area, said Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman. She said the man may have been shot and pushed out of a vehicle.

A yellow blanket covered the man's body, which was by the curb.

This is a developing story, check back later for more information.