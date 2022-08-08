Man found dead in Willamette River Sunday

The Lane County Medical Examiner's office is investigating the discovery of a dead man in the Willamette River Sunday.

The man was found dead in shallow water of the river at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Eugene police news release. The 43-year-old man has been identified, but police won't publicly release his name until they notify his family.

The news release said he was found just east of River House Outdoor Center, located at 301 N. Adams St.

There were no significant observable injuries and the death does not appear to be criminal in nature, according to the news release. Sheriff's Office deputies helped recover the body and the Lane County Medical Examiner is now investigating.

