The Ferry Street Bridge in Eugene.

A man was found dead in the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, deputies and emergency personnel responded to a report of a missing person in the Willamette River near the Ferry Street Bridge, the Sheriff's Office said. Bystanders said a man allegedly went underwater and did not resurface, the Sheriff's Office said.

Rescuers searched the area but were unable to find the man, according to the Sheriff's Office. Search and rescue personnel returned to the area Tuesday morning to continue searching. Divers found the man's body underwater, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man's identity has not yet released.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man found dead in Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge