Man found dead, woman injured in area residence

Dec. 6—The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident on Poplar Hill Road in Wilson County.

A man was found dead in a residence on Poplar Hill Road on Thursday, along with an injured woman.

Wilson County deputies arrived on the scene after being called to perform a welfare check at the home.

"Upon arrival, deputies, met with silence after repeated attempts to make contact, were compelled to make forced entry due to exigent circumstances," the sheriff's office stated on social media. "Inside, a male victim was found deceased as well as an injured female. The female was transported to a medical facility via LifeFlight."

The sheriff's office described the scene as disturbing in its statement. There are currently no additional details available, but the sheriff's office did state that there is no imminent threat to the public.

The incident is currently being treated as a death investigation. If any prosecutable evidence is revealed, sheriff's office officials said that the department will be working closely with the district attorney's office.

"As the investigation unfolds, no charges or arrests have been made, and the sheriff's office is actively working to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident," the sheriff's office said.