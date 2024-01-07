A man was found dead in the woods in 2020. Now, his mother wants Ga. authorities to reopen the case

A mother is calling on North Georgia detectives to reopen the investigation into her son’s tragic death.

In a petition sent to Channel 2 Action News, April Arrington claims that Gordon County authorities prematurely closed the case without examining or pursuing potential leads in her son’s death.

“We firmly believe that every life deserves proper scrutiny when it is cut short under suspicious circumstances,” Arrington wrote. “It is our fundamental right as citizens to demand transparency from law enforcement agencies responsible for protecting us all.”

On Jan. 16, 2020, Gordon County sheriff officials said they were looking for 21-year-old Caleb Nathaniel Smith, who was reported missing at 5 p.m. Family members told deputies he was last seen at a truck stop on State Route 136/Interstate 75 in Resaca at 2 a.m. Detectives added that no foul play was suspected in his disappearance.

According to the investigation, Smith’s vehicle and his belongings were found at the truck stop when he was discovered missing.

A few weeks later, on Feb. 2, 2020, sheriff officials said deputies received reports of a body being located in the woods between the Sugar Valley and Hill City communities. Authorities added that fire crews had been dispatched to that same area for a bushfire.

When deputies arrived, they located a man’s body, later identified as Smith, in a poorly drained, heavily overgrown area of the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office website, there have been no additional updates on Smith’s death.

“Our community demands accountability from those responsible for upholding justice,” Arrington wrote. “We call upon the Gordon County Sheriff’s office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and all relevant authorities to take immediate action in reopening Caleb’s case. Only through a thorough reinvestigation can we hope to bring justice to his memory and find solace for our grieving hearts.”

Channel 2 Action News contacted the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a statement but has not received a response.

