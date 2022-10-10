Man found dead in woods near Dade City is homicide victim, deputies say

DADE CITY — Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday in the woods along State Road 471 near Dade City.

Deputies responded about 4:30 p.m. to a call about a dead man in woods on the west side of State Road 471 near Cumpressco Grad Road, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release. Investigators determined the man was a homicide victim.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the man’s name or any other information.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the case to call the office’s tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at pascoseriff.com/tips.