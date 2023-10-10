Man found dead, wrapped in tarp and hidden in trunk of vehicle, Pennsylvania cops say

A 31-year-old man was found dead, wrapped in tarp and hidden in his vehicle’s trunk, according to police in Pennsylvania.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department said they were called to the scene — on a highway in the Northern Liberties neighborhood — at about 3:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

The white Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked in front of apartments and other homes, WPVI reported.

The man was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m., according an incident report from the police department. Authorities have not publicly released his identity or said who called police to the scene.

His cause of death has not been determined as of Tuesday, Oct. 10, and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are investigating.

