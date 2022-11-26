Man found dead in Wyandotte County Lake identified by authorities

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in Wyandotte County Lake earlier this week.

Ahmed Abdulkadir, 50, of Kansas City, Kansas, was pulled from the lake Tuesday, according to a Friday evening release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the lake just before 1 p.m. that day before finding the victim dead in the water. The sheriff’s office opened a death investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Further information about Abdulkadir’s death have not been released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to ask anyone who may have information about the investigation to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.