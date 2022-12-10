A man found dead in New York ended up being a 'family man' who went missing from his Connecticut life for nearly 10 years and adopted a fake name

A missing persons photo of Robert Hoagland. Courtesy of the Newtown Police Department.

Police investigating the "untimely death" of a New York man found that he was a missing person for nearly 10 years.

Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut, went missing in 2013, vanishing without his wallet or keys.

He had apparently relocated to Rock Hill, New York, and was using a fake name, Richard King.

A 59-year-old man who was found dead in New York turned out to be a missing "family man" from Connecticut who had disappeared nearly a decade ago and was living under a fake name.

The man went by Richard King and lived in Rock Hill, New York, where officers from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department were investigating his "untimely death" earlier this month, according to a press release from the Newtown Police Department in Connecticut.

New York police "initially could not identify the male but found papers showing the name Robert Hoagland," who was a Connecticut man who went missing on July 28, 2013, according to the press release.

Hoagland's 2013 disappearance prompted an investigation that received nationwide attention, including a true crime special from the Discovery series titled "Disappeared: A Family Man." He had failed to show up to work or pick up a family member at the airport on that Monday in 2013, according to the Newtown press release.

"Officers found the family cars, Robert's wallet, medication, and cell phone at the family home," the press release said, noting he was last seen at a gas station on July 28, 2013. "The investigation remained open, and sightings were received and investigated nationwide."

Hoagland had apparently vanished, relocated to upstate New York around November 2013, and adopted the name Richard King, authorities said in the press release.

"It's pretty confusing. We're trying to handle it right now to be honest. Haven't really figured out any details," Christopher Hoagland, the late Hoagland's son, told NBC News.

Newtown authorities said there were no signs of "foul play" in Hoagland's death, and his remains were taken for autopsy by the Sullivan County Coroner, according to the press release.

The police department sent "its condolences to Robert Hoagland's family and friends," noting that the former requested "their privacy be respected during this difficult time," according to the press release.

