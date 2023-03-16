Man found in ditch after he had been shot several times, SC coroner says

An investigation is underway after a man who was found in a roadside ditch died, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Jarvon Stapleton — a 24-year-old Stonecrest, Georgia man — died Tuesday, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. Stonecrest is in the Atlanta area.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, a passerby called the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office after seeing Stapleton lying in a ditch on the side of Kitchings Road, near Old Barnwell Road, according to the release. That’s in the Williston area of Aiken County.

Responding deputies saw Stapleton had been shot multiple times, Ables said. The Georgia man was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers then transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died Tuesday afternoon, according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry on Friday, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about where the shooting happened was not available.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.